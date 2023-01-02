Read full article on original website
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
Changes to AFC playoffs approved by NFL owners: What you need to know
NFL owners voted Friday to approve changes to the AFC playoff structure for the 2022 season, including the possibility for the conference championship game to be played at a neutral site. The two-part resolution, which also allows for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage in a possible Bengals-Ravens postseason matchup, was put forward after the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game that had previously been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night. As a result of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played only 16 games, instead of the full 17, creating potential inequities that the changes aim to address.
Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon. "Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday
Week 18 unsurprisingly carries significant playoff implications, from finalizing wild-card spots and seeding to deciding a pair of division titles. And the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game -- which previously had been postponed following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident from Monday night -- adds a whole other layer of postseason computations.
Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'
Like so many others, Joe Burrow is still struggling to process what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback spoke for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The Bills announced Thursday morning that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact."
Move the Sticks: Damar Hamlin, Week 18, CFP National Championship preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the devastating situation that happened during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game and discuss the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's status. Next, the pair looks at who's the most dangerous team in the NFC East and also preview the Titans-Jaguars and Lions-Packers Week 18 matchups. To wrap up the show, the duo previews the College Football Playoff National Championship as TCU faces off against Georgia.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'
The NFL approved a resolution Friday to adjust the AFC playoffs for the 2022 season in response to potential inequities resulting from the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game. The Monday night matchup, which was canceled following Damar Hamlin's frightening incident, would have had a wide-ranging impact on the AFC playoff picture.
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'
The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, less than a week removed from Damar Hamlin's frightening incident on Monday night. With the Bills safety showing significant improvement in his condition, including feeling well enough to address the team Friday for the first time, GM Brandon Beane expects the environment at Highmark Stadium to be unlike any in NFL history.
Rapoport explains AFC Championship Game contingency plans
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the NFL's decision to cancel the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Rapoport also goes into detail about the AFC Championship Game home-field scenarios that would ensue depending on the Week 18 game results in the 2022 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update
Fantasy football is far from the most important thing in life and the past few days have been a sobering reminder of that fact. In the end, it is a game, like football. But the game of football is played by human beings like Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'
Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4. Still, offensive coordinator Greg Roman is keeping hope the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback could return for the postseason. "He's a special guy," Roman said Thursday via ESPN. "I think if somebody's got a...
Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and remains in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. Watching the frightening events in...
NFL clubs to demonstrate league-wide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18
EDITOR'S NOTE: Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin delivered a message to the team Friday morning and spent time talking to various teammates on FaceTime, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site, the league announced on Friday. Friday's resolution consists of two main elements:. 1) The AFC Championship Game will be played at a...
