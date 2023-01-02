ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Off-duty North Carolina police officer arrested reportedly for murder after domestic dispute

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
fox13memphis.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox13memphis.com

Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox13memphis.com

Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders, booked into Idaho jail

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.
MOSCOW, ID
fox13memphis.com

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy