Brian Daboll got his Gatorade bath, and then got back to business

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s postgame press conference after Sunday’s playoff-clinching win was a little late, and for good reason: he didn’t want to be talking to the media still covered in the stickiness of the Gatorade bath he got moments before the final seconds ticked off the Giants’ biggest win in six seasons.

“I couldn’t sit in that Gatorade, so I had to take a shower,” Daboll smiled. “I told Pat (Giants Senior VP of Communications Pat Hanlon) I was so sticky, I had to shower.”

The Gatorade bath – a purple one, it looked like – was “sticky and wet” for the first-year head coach, who called it “good excitement.”

“It was good excitement, obviously. You work hard in this business to try to give yourself a chance to play more games,” Daboll said. “So, we have done that. We put ourselves in a position to compete more than just one other game. So, excitement, for sure.”

The bath came courtesy of Julian Love (mostly), although Daniel Jones was a little jealous, it seems.

“I let some of the other guys handle it,” Jones smiled, “but certainly grateful, very appreciative of him.”

It seems like as much as Daboll is appreciative of all of his players, there’s a special bond between him and Jones, whose future seemed destined elsewhere just five months ago but has now seemingly become the guy in New York.

“He’s meant a lot. I’ve learned a lot from him, a lot of football, and I’ve grown a lot as a player,” Jones said of Daboll. “I appreciate his support and giving me the chance to go out there and play. He's helped me a lot, he's helped all of us a lot. Definitely grateful for him.”

Jones said that Daboll’s passion for the game and competitive spirit make him east you play for, because it breeds respect and determination.

To Saquon Barkley, that’s just one of the things that makes Daboll the NFL Coach of the Year in his mind.

“I don't think he gets enough respect of how competitive he is. He always talks about competitive stamina, competitive mindset, and it kind of starts with your coach. It kind of started week one when we scored a touchdown and you go for two,” Barkley said. “It shows the trust that he has in us, the belief that he has in us. And when a guy like that is your head coach, showing him that as a player you don't want to go out there and let him down, you want to enhance your level of play. And he's been doing that all year from start to finish; from the moment he came in, just the energy he was able to bring to the facility, not only him, but (General Manger) Joe (Schoen) and all the coaches, too, they've been doing a phenomenal job, and I think the players are feeding off that.”

Players are feeding off of his personality, too, as the Giants have been a no-nonsense squad all season – but take it from Dexter Lawrence, Daboll can break it down when the times call for it, too.

“He was loud, dancing, laughing, so emotional. All of the signs of excitement,” Lawrence said of Daboll’s mood after the win. “We worked hard, starting in the spring with these guys with the new coaching staff, and it's all playing out.”

The former personality is why the Giants came out Sunday and dominated from start to finish.

“I thought they played a good, complementary game. I think all the units played well, the coaches had them ready to play, and they were ready to play from start to finish,” Daboll said. “And when you're playing in higher-stakes games, I thought they did a good job of just focusing on the task at hand and doing the things we needed to do to get a win. So, it's good to get a win.”

And as for the second part? Well, that was Daboll today, but as you might expect, it’s back to work Wednesday when the team reconvenes, and don’t be stupid between now and then.

“I told them congrats, but let’s be pros and be smart tonight. It’s okay to be happy – you've achieved the first goal of every NFL team by making the playoffs,” Daboll said. “Like, you don't start a season and go, 'Oh, boy. I hope we win five games.' I think we're all competitors. It doesn't always go that way. You go through a lot of difficult times during the season. So, I said they should enjoy it, but let's be smart outside the building. Let's not ruin anything that we've been building towards. And this is the most important time of year. Now we're in January. So, do the right thing. You did the right thing on the field. Let's do the right thing off the field.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch