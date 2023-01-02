Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement
Over the weekend, billions around the world brought the New Year in with friends and family. For a few, it was an extra special day. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, welcome their third child together on New Year's eve. The couple shared a few photos on social...
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
Deontay Wilder camp ruthlessly predicts Anthony Joshua wouldn’t last long
An early look at the upcoming year in boxing is anticipated with a slew of potentially explosive boxing matches. While no contracts have been signed to this point, a match between heavyweight Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua seems quite likely to meet in the ring. Wilder's trainer believes he'd knock AJ out in less than […] The post Deontay Wilder camp ruthlessly predicts Anthony Joshua wouldn’t last long appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sandra Runnels, Dusty Rhodes' Ex-Wife and Mom to WWE's Goldust, Has Died
Sandra Runnels, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and mother to pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, has died. Dustin Rhodes shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and it comes after he revealed that she was in "such pain" in a social media post on Dec. 27. The cause of death was not announced, but Rhodes shared a photo of him holding his mother's hand likely at a hospital bed.
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Huge Comeback On WWE SmackDown
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is feeling the love following her return to action. Flair made a surprise entrance during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDow," where she confronted Ronda Rousey, who had just successfully defended the top female prize on the blue brand against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and her wish was granted — she ultimately reversed Rousey's armbar into a roll-up for the three-count.
Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal
Jake Paul has gone from YouTube star, to professional boxer, to now mixed martial artist after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he announced on Thursday. The controversial celebrity is set to compete in MMA for the first time in 2023 after signing the contract. “I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter, […] The post Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alexa Bliss Locks Down Twitter Account After Recent Post About Focusing On Mental Health
Alexa Bliss is going through a lot of changes, both in her professional and personal front of life. The shades of her personality change can be seen every week on Monday Night RAW, however, it seems like she has decided to lock down her Twitter in response to something she had planned for 2023.
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
Months after sports entertainment visionary Vince McMahon stepped down as the head of World Wrestling Entertainment, he announced his plan to return on Thursday.
Mercedes Varnado: Worth the Investment
“She remembered who she was, and the game changed.”. –Ancient American Proverb (actually, it was Lelah Dehlia) There’s a light in all of us – a gift that we need to unwrap and unleash upon the world. It’s a statement that we have something to offer, and it is that fire that is born like a phoenix from ashes in corners founded upon our passions and desires.
