Iowa City, IA

Clark scores 32, but Iowa women lose at Illinois

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Iowa City) Illinois used a 31-15 2nd quarter to grab the lead on Iowa and the Illini picked up a 90-86 victory over the Hawkeye women on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark scored 32 points. She made 5 3-pointers, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists. Monica Czinano had 24 points and McKenna Warnock finished with 17. Iowa made it a one possession game multiple times in the 4th quarter including within one point at 75-74 with 5:45 remaining, but Illinois never gave up the lead.

Iowa is 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. They’ll play at Michigan on Saturday.

Atlantic, IA
