Los Angeles County, CA

Caught on Camera: Inmate attempts escape from LASD vehicle on 5 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Caught on Camera: Inmate attempts escape from LASD vehicle on 5 Freeway 00:45

Wild footage showed the moments that a man attempted to escape from the back of a law enforcement vehicle that was traveling down the 5 Freeway in Newhall on Saturday.

The suspect, who was handcuffed in the back of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car, allegedly blew out the back window of the vehicle as it drove down the 15 Freeway, just north of the SR-14 Freeway connector, and shimmied out onto the freeway before one of the two deputies grabbed him.

Deputies said that the man broke the window using both is head and shoulder.

The video shows the man partially hanging out of the window for several seconds before falling out of the window onto the rain-soaked road Saturday evening.

He was only free for a short time before the deputy in the passenger seat jumped out of the vehicle, which was pulled over, and prevented him from getting further.

According to the department, the man was an inmate at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic being transferred to Los Angeles County Medical Center for treatment on an undisclosed issue.

After being evaluated at Henry Mayo Medical Center in Valencia, the inmate was taken to the inmate reception center for reclassification, according to deputies.

Comments / 4

CBS LA

CBS LA

