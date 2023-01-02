Read full article on original website
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for parts of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson lifted the precautionary boil water notice Thursday evening for several zip codes. The following areas are no longer under a boil water notice. 39211 (lifted 12-30) 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. City leaders issued a city-wide boil water notice on Christmas Day due...
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get drinking water and flushing water at these sites on Friday, January 6. Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard’s Loading Dock (2:00 p.m.) Forest Hill High School in the back parking lot (5:00 p.m.) If you are unable to travel to a...
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
Jackson Public Schools Go Virtual As More Than Half Lack Water
JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Public School District opted for virtual instruction for its nearly 20,000 students today, the first school day of the spring semester, after reporting that more than half of its 54 schools “have low or no water pressure” in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 4. A cold front over the Christmas weekend damaged the City of Jackson’s water system, affecting supply across the city.
South Jackson neighbors fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the capital city, some south Jackson and Byram residents are still without water. Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks hosted Monday’s night town hall with the third-party manager Ted Henifin. The two had a number of priorities when it comes […]
Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
Additional crews brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional crews have been brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson residents who have been under a boil-water notice since Christmas Day. "We have additional experienced professionals on-site (Tuesday night), something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on-site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees," third-party administrator Ted Henifin said in a statement.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Jackson Public Schools to remain virtual Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Friday despite the improvements made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. JPS resumed classes virtually on Tuesday, January 3 after Christmas break due to the ongoing water crisis. JPS released on Facebook that 22 schools have “low or no water pressure” compared to 33 schools that experienced water pressure issues on Tuesday.
Residents in Byram without water for over a week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
Iconic activist Ineva May-Pittman’s death in a house fire rips the hearts of many – The shocking news flood the airways and social media
News early Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that Jackson resident and lifelong civil rights activist and educator Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire at her home sent shock waves around the community and state. According to WLBT, Pittman, 88, “was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in...
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this evening,”...
Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
Community activist killed in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight. The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim was identified as Ineva May-Pittman. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a statement about her passing on social […]
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
