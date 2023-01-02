JACKSON, Miss. — Additional crews have been brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson residents who have been under a boil-water notice since Christmas Day. "We have additional experienced professionals on-site (Tuesday night), something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on-site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees," third-party administrator Ted Henifin said in a statement.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO