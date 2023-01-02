ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 89-71 victory against Pittsburgh on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Pittsburgh by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Jim Boeheim offers update on Symir Torrence’s shoulder

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said tonight on his TK99 radio show that Symir Torrence practiced Thursday with his Syracuse teammates “and seemed fine.”. Torrence, the Orange point guard, did not play in Tuesday’s game at Louisville. SU’s starting guards, Judah Mintz and Joe Girard, each played 40 minutes in that contest. It was Torrence’s first DNP of the season.
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Joe Girard, Judah Mintz carry Syracuse over shot-making Louisville (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Louisville, Ky. — The Yum! Center wasn’t close to capacity Tuesday night. But Louisville’s first-half play got the crowd up and roaring. The Cardinals came into the game 2-12 but made a jump shot at the halftime horn to take a 35-34 lead into their locker room. Their ability to hang with the Orange in the first half kept the crowd in the game.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
