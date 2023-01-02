Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO