Chase Melancon named chair of Ascension Parish Council, Alvin 'Coach' Thomas vice chair
Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area of District 6, was selected as chair and Alvin "Coach" Thomas, whose District 1 is entirely on the west bank in the Donaldsonville area, was chosen as vice chair during the Jan. 5 Ascension Parish Council meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.
Dadrius Lanus says he has votes to be next president of East Baton Rouge school board
While he was campaigning in the fall for a second term representing District 2, Dadrius Lanus said repeatedly that if re-elected he would seek to become president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Now, as one of just three incumbents returning to the nine-member board, Lanus says he...
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books. Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana wildlife agents cite Pierre Part man for hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pierre Part man for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations Jan. 1 in Assumption Parish. According to a news release, agents cited 49-year-old Jasson Hebert for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - While a new 237-home subdivision is under construction, some of the homes around it are getting water where they’ve never had it before and worry that it will only get worse. Ricky Carmouche and his family have lived in their home off White Road for...
Pilot returns home to be honored as king of Elks Freedom Ball to support veterans
Taylor Noel Walker and ball captain the Honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announced the Donaldsonville Elks inaugural Freedom Ball, featuring Party at Joe's, set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. King Jolly Goodfellow XC, Oscar Evans, is a retired Air...
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BR Proud video on Point in Time Count
Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
Lighting at the I-10 and I-12 split out for duration of flyover project
BATON ROUGE - Construction has turned off the lights in one busy area of the interstate through Baton Rouge. It'll be dark for months at the I-10 and I-12 split as crews work to complete the College Drive flyover. The Department of Transportation and Development says it had to remove...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Outages leave thousands without power during severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Entergy and DEMCO, more than 5,000 residents across the state are without power during a severe weather watch on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Entergy, 1,628 homes in Ascension, Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes are without power. Entergy is expecting it to be restored by 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs
ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
