ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement

A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books.  Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana wildlife agents cite Pierre Part man for hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pierre Part man for alleged illegal drugs and hunting violations Jan. 1 in Assumption Parish. According to a news release, agents cited 49-year-old Jasson Hebert for hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brweeklypress.com

BR Proud video on Point in Time Count

Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ars Technica

Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Outages leave thousands without power during severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Entergy and DEMCO, more than 5,000 residents across the state are without power during a severe weather watch on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Entergy, 1,628 homes in Ascension, Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes are without power. Entergy is expecting it to be restored by 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs

ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy