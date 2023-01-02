Registration is now open for the Spring Sixes League, presented by the DELCO Lacrosse Club and the Lower Merion Lacrosse Club. The league is open to any club or township team in the region. There will be two league divisions, the 1/2 Grade Division and the 3/4 Grade Division. All games will be played on either Saturdays or Sundays in the spring.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO