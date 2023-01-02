ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers got the help and got the win on Sunday, with the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Washington Commanders in the early timeslot and the Packers’ 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the late afternoon setting up what Matt LaFleur’s team wanted entering Week 18: A chance to beat the Detroit Lions and clinch a playoff berth in the season finale.

Here’s what went right, what went wrong, what it all means and what comes next after the Packers beat the Vikings in Week 17:

What went right

– Despite not practicing all week, Keisean Nixon broke the game open early with a 105-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter. He’s been due. His first-ever score gave the Packers a 7-3 lead, and Matt LaFleur’s team never trailed again.

– The Packers continued their takeaway spree, totaling four more against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Green Bay has multiple takeaways in three of the last four games and 12 total during the four-game win streak.

– Safeties made all three interceptions of Cousins. Darnell Savage returned his 75 yards for a score.

– Running Aaron Jones finished with 111 rushing yards on 14 carries. It was his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 10 and his fifth of the 2022 season. Jones also went over 1,000 rushing yards during the contest.

– The Packers held Justin Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards on five targets. Twice, Cousins was intercepted while targeting Jefferson.

– A.J. Dillon scored a touchdown in his fifth straight game.

– Mason Crosby made both of his field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder off the crossbar to end the first half.

– The Packers were 7-for-12 on third down and 2-for-3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

– For just the fourth time this season, the Packers didn’t have a turnover.

– Robert Tonyan found the end zone for the second time in 2022. His 52 receiving yards represent his second-most in a game this season.

– The Packers had two sacks of Cousins but also eight total quarterback hits, including multiple from Justin Hollins, Jarran Reed and Kingsley Enagbare.

What went wrong

– The Packers had a punt blocked in the first quarter that led to a field goal.

– Aaron Rodgers overshot or was inaccurate to Christian Watson on a few deep balls. Watson finished with one catch for 11 yards on five targets.

– The Vikings scored garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter after the Packers took a 41-3 lead with a score at the 9:25 mark. Jalen Nailor caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and KJ Osborn also had a touchdown against the Packers’ reserves on defense.

What it means

The Packers now control their own destiny entering Week 18. Beat the Lions next week, and Green Bay is headed back to the postseason for the fourth straight season under Matt LaFleur. They have to punch their ticket first, but the Packers are looking more and more dangerous as a wild-card team in the NFC. Winners of four straight, Green Bay is healthy, confident and riding a wave of momentum into the season finale.

The Packers will welcome the Lions to Lambeau Field to close out the regular season. Back in Week 9, the Lions upset the Packers at Ford Field, 15-9. Now, the Packers can return the favor while also punching their ticket to the postseason. The Lions are 8-8, coming off a 41-10 drubbing of the Chicago Bears and still have a realistic path to being the No. 7 with a win. The Packers have won four straight games and five of the last seven after a 4-8 start; the Lions have won seven of the last nine games after a 1-6 start.

