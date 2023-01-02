ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Gasconade County Sheriff's Office seized 413 marijuana plants

Gasconade County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reports that they and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized approximately 413 marijuana plants during a drug investigation. Reports say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd, the Owensville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at the 3400 block of...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man gets 15 years without parole for meth distribution

A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2022. Jefferson City police arrested Roberson for outstanding warrants when he left a hotel on February 11,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Franklin County woman sentenced for PPP loan fraud

A judge sentenced a Franklin County woman to two years in prison for lying on her application for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Christen Diane Schulte on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in September to three counts of bank fraud. Schulte was the bookkeeper and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One dead, others seriously injured after head-on crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY — One man is dead and three were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, a vehicle driven by Nicholas White, 45, of Fulton, crossed the center line of the highway and hit a vehicle driven by Courtney Sims, 31, of Sullivan.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash on Highway 50 near Linn slows traffic Thursday

UPDATE: The Highway Patrol said that someone died in the crash. They are not releasing more information until the next of kin has been notified. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash was slowing traffic on Highway 50 near Linn on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there was a crash with...
LINN, MO
krcgtv.com

Battle Girls survives against Capital City

Jefferson City — Some late game heroics by Tayla Robinson was the difference in Battle's 48-46 win over Capital City Thursday evening. Robinson earned 26 points, including 13 in the 4th quarter. She drained the game-tying shot as well as hit two clutch free throws to give the Spartans...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy