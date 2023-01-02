Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office seized 413 marijuana plants
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reports that they and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized approximately 413 marijuana plants during a drug investigation. Reports say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd, the Owensville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at the 3400 block of...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man gets 15 years without parole for meth distribution
A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2022. Jefferson City police arrested Roberson for outstanding warrants when he left a hotel on February 11,...
krcgtv.com
Franklin County woman sentenced for PPP loan fraud
A judge sentenced a Franklin County woman to two years in prison for lying on her application for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Christen Diane Schulte on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in September to three counts of bank fraud. Schulte was the bookkeeper and...
krcgtv.com
Laurie police release name of man dead after officer-involved shooting
A Laurie man is dead after being shot by police during a domestic disturbance on Thursday. Someone called Laurie Police officers to the O Road Park Place mobile home park on Care Free Lane at 7:30 pm. When officers got to the scene, they say the victim was standing in...
krcgtv.com
Franklin County man charged for shooting neighbor during argument
A Franklin County man was charged, accused of shooting his neighbor during an argument. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that someone called them to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair on Monday. When deputies got to the scene, they found a 47-year-old...
krcgtv.com
One dead, others seriously injured after head-on crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY — One man is dead and three were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, a vehicle driven by Nicholas White, 45, of Fulton, crossed the center line of the highway and hit a vehicle driven by Courtney Sims, 31, of Sullivan.
krcgtv.com
Five vehicle crash backed up traffic into Jefferson City during morning commute
A five-vehicle crash backed up traffic for the morning commute into Jefferson City Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the Missouri River Bridge at 7:31 am. The JCPD Traffic Unit said a 2015 Freightliner box truck driven by Joshua Swift was in...
krcgtv.com
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District adds potential life saving tools to their kits
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District has announced adding Cyanokits to all front-line paramedics today. These kits are used when cyanide poisoning is suspected and allows for blood in cells to use oxygen again which can be lifesaving when cyanide poisoning is detected early. The report states that up to...
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
krcgtv.com
Crash on Highway 50 near Linn slows traffic Thursday
UPDATE: The Highway Patrol said that someone died in the crash. They are not releasing more information until the next of kin has been notified. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash was slowing traffic on Highway 50 near Linn on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said there was a crash with...
krcgtv.com
Battle Girls survives against Capital City
Jefferson City — Some late game heroics by Tayla Robinson was the difference in Battle's 48-46 win over Capital City Thursday evening. Robinson earned 26 points, including 13 in the 4th quarter. She drained the game-tying shot as well as hit two clutch free throws to give the Spartans...
krcgtv.com
High school girls basketball highlights and scores, January 3rd
New Bloomfield — A busy night of basketball Tuesday evening. Hickman, Jefferson City, Mexico, and Tipton all go home winners. Check out the highlights and scores in the video above!
Comments / 0