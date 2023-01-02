ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wdhn.com

Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
wdhn.com

McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers

Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

Raiders WR Davante Adams Wants Input on QB Situation

The team’s top receiver emphasized that his dream was to play for the Raiders even before college teammate Derek Carr was drafted. As the Raiders’ quarterback situation remains uncertain for the 2023 season, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday that he’d like to be part of the conversations regarding who the team ends up choosing as next season’s starter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wdhn.com

Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet

‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous

This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury

Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
FLORIDA STATE

