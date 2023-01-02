ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Taylor completes first coaching staff

With the Jan. 3 announcement of Paul Williams as the new cornerbacks coach, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor has now officially finalized his coaching staff. FBS programs are allowed 10 on-field assistant coaches to be utilized at the head coach’s discretion. Taylor’s staff is a distinct shift from his...
