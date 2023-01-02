ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KANSAS STATE
travelmag.com

The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas

Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Two years later, Jan. 6 riot has led to these 23 Missouri arrests

WASHINGTON – Friday marks two years since thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify results from the 2020 presidential election. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the 2020 presidential election. Many crowded around the capitol, and some stormed inside after then-president Donald Trump made false claims about election fraud.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas

After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas will get $45.3 million in opioid addiction settlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting more money to help fight substance abuse after settlements with two pharmaceutical companies. On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has secured at least $28.4 million in a legal settlement with Teva and at least $16.9 in a legal settlement with Allergan over opioid epidemic allegations.
KANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break annual record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ medical marijuana patients set a new annual record for spending across the state’s dispensaries in 2022. Residents spent $276.3 million to buy 50,547 pounds of cannabis at the state’s 38 locations. This broke the previous annual high of $264.9 million spent in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
1350kman.com

Incoming Cat Avery Johnson named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson, who signed with Kansas State in the early period, has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas. The high profile signal caller threw for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 153-of-228 aim as a senior in addition to running for 817 yards and 15 scores on 98 carries. His Eagles finished as the 5A runners-up for a second straight season, falling to Mill Valley in the title game.
KANSAS STATE

