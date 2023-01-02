Read full article on original website
Related
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
Ogallala Aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer
Kansas Lottery announces holiday millionaire raffle numbers
The Kansas Lottery has announced its holiday millionaire raffle numbers.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
travelmag.com
The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas
Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two years later, Jan. 6 riot has led to these 23 Missouri arrests
WASHINGTON – Friday marks two years since thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress met to certify results from the 2020 presidential election. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, disrupting as Congress worked to certify Electoral College votes over the 2020 presidential election. Many crowded around the capitol, and some stormed inside after then-president Donald Trump made false claims about election fraud.
🏀 Kansas Jayhawk Conf. Basketball Standings, Scores and Schedule
Seward 5-5 9-7 Barton 4-5 9-6 Pratt 4-5 7-7 Jayhawk Women's Standings (CONF-OVERALL)
Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas
After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas will get $45.3 million in opioid addiction settlement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is getting more money to help fight substance abuse after settlements with two pharmaceutical companies. On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that his office has secured at least $28.4 million in a legal settlement with Teva and at least $16.9 in a legal settlement with Allergan over opioid epidemic allegations.
southarkansassun.com
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break annual record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ medical marijuana patients set a new annual record for spending across the state’s dispensaries in 2022. Residents spent $276.3 million to buy 50,547 pounds of cannabis at the state’s 38 locations. This broke the previous annual high of $264.9 million spent in 2021.
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
1350kman.com
Incoming Cat Avery Johnson named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson, who signed with Kansas State in the early period, has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas. The high profile signal caller threw for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 153-of-228 aim as a senior in addition to running for 817 yards and 15 scores on 98 carries. His Eagles finished as the 5A runners-up for a second straight season, falling to Mill Valley in the title game.
Comments / 0