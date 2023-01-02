Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson: Lions not pushing panic button on Jameson Williams yet
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions finally saw the playmaking of rookie receiver Jameson Williams resurface in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, as the No. 12 pick took a double reverse for 40 yards on Detroit's touchdown drive to open the second half. Earlier in the game, though,...
Detroit News
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Orchard Park, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still...
Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be coaching Michigan football next season
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his name linked this week to two NFL jobs, issued a statement on Thursday that offered little clarity and sounded much like recent comments he’s made regarding his future at Michigan. Reports have surfaced Harbaugh has had interest from the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
Detroit News
Wojo: To make strong statement, Lions must clear Aaron Rodgers roadblock
Allen Park — Maybe the Lions will be vying for a playoff spot Sunday night, maybe not. It depends on the Los Angeles Rams and journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield, who must beat the Seahawks to open the door. In the very near future — like, starting next season — the Lions should be expected to open the door themselves.
Detroit News
Lions replacing slit film playing surface at Ford Field with new monofilament turf
Allen Park — Following the NFLPA's emphatic recommendation for the removal of all slit film playing surfaces in November, the Detroit Lions are moving forward with the installation of new turf at Ford Field this offseason. "The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that...
Detroit News
Play ball! Tigers Grapefruit League home game tickets on sale Saturday
Detroit — The Tigers are putting individual game tickets for spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. If you are in Florida, you can buy tickets at stadium ticket office beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone — (863) 686-8075 — or at www.tigers.com/spring.
Durant has 33 points to lead Nets past Pelicans, 108-102
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night
Detroit News
Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023
In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
Detroit News
'I'm grateful for Detroit': Blazers' Jerami Grant relishes time with Pistons
Portland, Ore. — Jerami Grant displayed versatility in his offensive explosion against the Pistons on Monday. Grant drained five 3-pointers, often flashing a smile after they went through the net. He snagged offensive rebounds and dunked over his former teammates. He knocked down fadeaway jumpers from 15 feet. And he was able to finish at the rim through contact.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect
Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
Detroit News
Panthers dominate special teams, defeat Red Wings, 3-2
Detroit − The Red Wings did a better job of keeping pucks out of their net Friday, but still aren't putting enough of them into the net on the other side. The Wings didn't fall behind early, that was an improvement, and only allowed three goals but it was enough to lose to the Florida Panthers 3-2.
