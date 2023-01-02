Read full article on original website
Top Tents and Shelters on the Appalachian Trail: 2022 Thru-Hiker Survey
Each year here at The Trek, we survey long-distance hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) about the shelter systems they use. In this post we’ll cover the trends from the AT Class of 2022. We’ll cover types of shelters used, satisfaction, size, and last but not least, the top brands and models.
Meet Halle, Santa Monica Mountains Thru Hiker
In early December of 2022, I sat at the kitchen table at my parents’ house in my hometown at the base of the Santa Monica Mountains and decided to thru hike the Backbone Trail. I grew up in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California. I learned to hike...
Fears, Bears and Gear
For the past year or so, Brandee has asked me every few days if I am starting to get nervous. My answer has always been no. Until just a few days ago. This new quickening heart rate is now showing up every time I think of our thru-hike. And now that we are less than 40 days out, I am always thinking of our thru-hike.
4 Ridgerunners Share Their Top Advice for AT Thru-Hikers
“It’s just a simple trail,” says Jim Fetig, describing the Appalachian Trail. “It’s just a simple trail. Which is to say, it’s not a simple trail. There are people doing all the work that you don’t see as a hiker. Nor should you have to see it. But the point is that it takes 240,000 hours/year just to keep blowdowns cleared and the weeds cut.”
On the Trail Again – Magic on the AZT 2023
I have never seen a cactus in real life. As an East Coast native, I am used to lush forests, clear streams, and rhododendron thickets. All my life I have lived in North Carolina and Tennessee, “the west” seemed like a far-off dream or a foreign land. Upon my entry into the thru hiking community, I began to learn about long distance trails. After my christening on the Appalachian Trail in 2021, I discovered a world of trails – far more than I could seemingly ever hike in a lifetime. One of the trails that stuck out to me was a trail that was slowly gaining popularity, the Arizona Trail (AZT).
