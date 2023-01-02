I have never seen a cactus in real life. As an East Coast native, I am used to lush forests, clear streams, and rhododendron thickets. All my life I have lived in North Carolina and Tennessee, “the west” seemed like a far-off dream or a foreign land. Upon my entry into the thru hiking community, I began to learn about long distance trails. After my christening on the Appalachian Trail in 2021, I discovered a world of trails – far more than I could seemingly ever hike in a lifetime. One of the trails that stuck out to me was a trail that was slowly gaining popularity, the Arizona Trail (AZT).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO