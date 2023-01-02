Serious offensive line concerns after Brian O'Neill injury

If Brian O'Neill is out long term, Minnesota could be in trouble.

The Vikings left Green Bay with a 41-17 loss, but the most worrisome aspect from the blowout is the health of right tackle Brian O'Neill, who went down in the first half with a calf injury and didn't return to the game.

An injury that keeps O'Neill out long term is worst-case scenario for the Vikings. It would force Oli Udoh into the starting spot at right tackle, which in and of itself isn't a death sentence but it very well could be if anyone else on the starting line goes down.

"Brian O'Neill sustained a calf muscle injury. We ruled him out and he'll have an MRI," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It'll all be determined by that MRI, the severity and the timetable. I'll keep you guys posted on that."

Garrett Bradbury has missed the past four games with a back injury, leaving Austin Schlottmann to start at center. Schlottman broke his left leg during the game and was replaced by third-string center Chris Reed.

"Austin Schlottmann did indeed suffer a fibula fracture in his left ankle. We'll hopefully get some positive news coming out of the MRI but that looks like a pretty significant injury for him," said O'Connell.

If O'Neill is out long term and Bradbury doesn't get back to full health, four-fifths of the starting line will have major questions.

Christian Darrisaw is blossoming into one of the best left tackles in the NFL, but Ezra Cleveland is among the league leaders in pressures allowed, just behind rookie right guard Ed Ingram. And if Bradbury is out or not 100%, then it's third-stringer Chris Reed's job.

"We'll put together the best group we can," O'Connell said. "We just gotta see what that injury report looks like for the long term but also how we can have the best value and usage of some of the guys that have experience. We have them here for a reason, guys like Chris Reed and Oli (Udoh) and like I said, we should get Garrett back at some point. There's a lot of ball still left to play and we'll get the best group out there we can."

O'Neill's injury is especially concerning since the Vikings will likely face strong defensive lines and edge rushes in the playoffs. If they go up against the Giants or Lions in the first round, they'll be facing one of the most blitz-happy teams in the league. The Packers obviously controlled the line of scrimmage on Sunday and the Seahawks are coached by one of the cagiest coaches in NFL history in Pete Carroll.

The Vikings have entered the danger zone and there's no getting out of it if O'Neill's injury is long term.

Related: 5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Packers

Related: Vikings get smoked by Packers in game filled with miscues