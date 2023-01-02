Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to save young boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young boy has a second chance at life thanks to the selfless act of a Lexington firefighter who donated his kidney. When firefighters are on duty, it is their job to respond to emergencies and help people, but Tim Belcher says you’re a fireman whether you’re on duty or off. And it’s this life-saving call that he and the Sextons hope inspires others to be heroes too.
wymt.com
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
wymt.com
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
wymt.com
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball drops a close one to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – Robyn Benton scored 19 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, but the Kentucky women’s basketball team came up just short, falling at Georgia 64-60 on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky (8-7, 0-3 SEC) got 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three...
Comments / 0