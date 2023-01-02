Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Columbus Bishop Watterson
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbus St. Francis DeSales passed in a 34-26 victory at Columbus Bishop Watterson's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 5. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on January 27, 2022 at Columbus St...
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Camden Preble Shawnee's early advantage leaves Bradford in its wake
Camden Preble Shawnee broke to an early lead and topped Bradford 60-7 on January 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Bradford and Camden Preble Shawnee played in a 62-54 game on January 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
East Knox posts win at Mansfield Christian's expense
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but East Knox prevailed over Mansfield Christian 43-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 5. Recently on December 30, East Knox squared off with Willard in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena claims gritty victory against Jackson
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Frankfort Adena did just enough to beat Jackson 56-54 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 5. In recent action on December 21, Frankfort Adena faced off against Hillsboro and Jackson took on Minford on December 28 at Jackson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashland handles stress test to best Lex
LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kenton handles stress test to best Celina
Kenton fans held their breath in an uneasy 56-47 victory over Celina in Ohio girls basketball on January 5. The last time Celina and Kenton played in a 43-35 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Thornville Sheridan takes down Zanesville Maysville
It was a tough night for Zanesville Maysville which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 67-24 verdict. The last time Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville played in a 62-18 game on December 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy
ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
