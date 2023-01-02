Read full article on original website
Broken gas line causes road closure in Juliette
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A broken gas line is interrupting routes for motorists in Monroe County. During water line construction, a gas line was broken causing Maynard Church Road to be closed. There is no word yet on when the road will be reopened and motorists are asked to...
Excessive rain washes out Monroe County road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has washed out a road in Monroe County. According to Monroe County's Road Department, Wadley Road has been washed out by the rain and is closed until further notice. Wadley Road intersects with Highway 41. It's unclear what portion of Wadley Road is washed out.
River flooding forces closure of Amerson River Park, Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Too much rain has forced the closure of popular Macon outdoor spots. Following Wednesday's rain, and resulting flooding along the Ocmulgee River, parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail have been temporarily closed. The following areas are impacted:. Boat ramps on the...
Perry: business owners react to city's new Police Chief
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Alan Everidge was named Police Chief of Perry on Tuesday by the city's mayor and council. He has more than three decades of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as Patrol Commander for the Perry police department. With a new Chief in town, we wanted to...
Macon Water Authority swears in new leadership and re-elected members
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In addition to their first meeting of 2023 with a new chairman and new interim director, the Macon Water Authority swore in re-elected members, on Thursday. WGXA's news team spoke with the new Chairman, Gary Bechtel about the plans he and these members have for the...
Mentors Project of Bibb County looks to add 70 new members
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentors Project of Bibb County is looking to add 70 new members to honor the 70 people who lost their lives to violent crime in Macon in 2022. "Mentorship is so important in the lives of our young people," said District Attorney Anita Howard, "because we know that they imitate what they see and it's difficult to be what you don't see."
Bring One for the Chipper taking trees in Macon and Warner Robins this weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bring One for the Chipper, the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation's tree recycling initiative that has been running for over 30 years, is making its final rounds in the Midstate until next Christmas. Everyone who donates a Christmas tree will get a free seed packet in exchange...
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
Atlanta man sits in Monroe County Jail after traffic stop leads to multiple charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Monroe County ended up with a man facing several charges. Monroe County Deputies pulled over a silver Toyota Camry inside a northbound weigh station on Highway 401. During the stop, deputies say they learned that the driver, 23-year-old Quentin Williams of Atlanta, had an active warrant in Baldwin County for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
'Of course it's going up!': Expect your power bill to go up for the next three years
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vice Chairman of Georgia Public Service Commission, Tim Echols knows the next time you turn 'it' on it's going to cost you more. "How realistic is it that you can pay 51 percent more for a used car and you not think your electricity is going up? That you can go to a grocery store and pay $6 for large eggs, of course, it's going up," Echols exclaimed.
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
Monroe County: Commissioners swear in for second term
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Commissioners had the honor of swearing in a second time following re-election. On Tuesday, District Three Commissioner John Ambrose and District Four Commissioner George Emami were sworn in before colleagues, family, and friends. Commissioner Ambrose spoke with WGXA's Perry Smith about his thoughts on...
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
'Business first and the people come second:' Historic downtown building could be torn down
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One of Macon's historic buildings downtown could soon be gone, thanks to a proposal to demolish it. If the building is demolished, it would be the home of some new lofts and restaurants. This comes after a proposal was made by a local developer for a...
