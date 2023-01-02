MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vice Chairman of Georgia Public Service Commission, Tim Echols knows the next time you turn 'it' on it's going to cost you more. "How realistic is it that you can pay 51 percent more for a used car and you not think your electricity is going up? That you can go to a grocery store and pay $6 for large eggs, of course, it's going up," Echols exclaimed.

