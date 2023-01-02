Read full article on original website
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Ryan Garcia Predicts He'll KO Tank In 2 Rounds: 'He's Never Faced Adversity, Risk In The Ring'
Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his 136-pound catchweight fight against Gervonta Davis by kickstarting some verbal sparring. While Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is preparing for his Jan. 7 fight against Hector Luis Garcia, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has gone all-in on his preparation for Tank, recently foregoing a tentatively scheduled January tuneup tilt against Mercito Gesta.
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Melvin Jerusalem Wins WBO Strawweight Title With Stunning 2nd Round Knockout of Masataka Taniguchi
Melvin Jerusalem has restored glory in the Philippines. The WBO strawweight title changed hands in dramatic fashion, as Jerusalem dethroned reigning titlist Masataka Taniguchi with a second-round knockout. Taniguchi was dropped hard by a straight right hand in round two, and wobbly on his feet in a failed bid to beat the count as he was deemed unfit to continue at 1:04 of the second round in their Abema TV-aired title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Clavel: Promoter Was Very Happy With Last Performance, Motivated To Allow Me To Unify
Kim Clavel had no intention of going backward in competition once she had a taste of the championship level. A career-best performance was delivered to that point on the night that Clavel effortlessly dethroned long-reigning WBC junior flyweight titlist Yesenia Gomez last July 29 in her hometown of Montreal, Canada. Scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91 were turned in for the local favorite, who set her sights on fully conquering the division.
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
Hector Luis Garcia Doesn't Think Gervonta Davis Has Lost Focus After Arrest Last Week
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia doesn’t sense that Gervonta Davis’ arrest last week has distracted Davis from the task at hand. The Dominican Republic’s Garcia, who will challenge Davis for the WBA world lightweight title Saturday night, believes Davis quickly put the highly publicized incident behind him and again became consumed with training for their 12-round, 135-pound title fight at Capital One Arena. Davis didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday before or after an open workout at Kennedy Recreation Center, where Garcia kept a watchful eye on his opponent as Davis moved around the ring and posed for photos with kids to whom Davis donated tickets to the card.
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Nicholson On Andrade Showdown: “It’s A New Beginning For Me, I Can Rewrite My Story”
Had Demond Nicholson taken a peek into a crystal ball before turning pro in 2013, he would’ve been horrified. With 10 consecutive KO victories to kick off his career, the Maryland native was completely convinced that fame, fortune, and championship glory were well on its way. Up until this point, however, Nicholson’s initial thoughts were proven to be spurious.
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
Gervonta Davis - Table Set For a Big 2023?
There’s no doubt Baltimore’s 28-year old lightweight contender and former Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is a star. His ticket sales from coast to coast are all the evidence anyone needs of that. This Saturday (Showtime PPV, 8 PM EST), after a 2022 campaign where...
Guillermo Rigondeaux Set To Return on February 24 at Hialeah Park
Former two-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, with a professional record of 20-3-1 (13 KOs), will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he headlines the fight card at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24. Rigondeaux, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at...
Eddie Hearn Reveals The Fights He Plans To Stage In 2023: 'The Aim Is Global Expansion'
Matchroom Boxing staged 31 shows across nine countries in 2022. Some of the biggest events of the year involved the United Kingdom-based promotional company. Among the highlights were:. Canelo Alvarez's fights against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol's unanimous win against Gilberto Ramirez...
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Taniguchi-Jerusalem, Valladares-Shigeoka Title Fight Double Set, All Fighters Make Weight
Plans are set to proceed with the first two title fights of the new year. All four parties arrived in phenomenal shape as they made weight for a pair of strawweight title fights airing live Friday on Abema TV from EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Tokyo’s Masataki Taniguchi defends his WBO strawweight title against The Philippines’ Melvin Jerusalem, while visiting Daniel Valladares attempts the first defense of his IBF title against unbeaten and heavily favored contender Ginjiro Shigeoka.
Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo Lands on Eubank-Smith Card
The British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver welterweight titles will be on the lines as Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo go head-to-head in a scintillating addition to the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21 at Manchester's AO Arena. 'The Engine' produced...
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
Damian Knyba Inks Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card. “Damian Knyba is a supremely talented...
