Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Woman, 22, shot after argument in downtown Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar on Demonbreun Street in Downtown Nashville, say police. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Broadway, while the victim and the person who gunned her down were both in their cars. Right before being shot, the victim was being followed by her assailant.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

18-year-old wanted for shooting teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he shot a teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville. James Webster had been walking out of Resha's Market at 717 25th Avenue North when he was shot. He suffered critical injuries after Kevion Davis fired nearly 15 rounds, say police.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
MURFREESBORO, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel

Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TDOT: New I-65 interchange in Spring Hill set to be complete by June

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Progress is being made along Interstate 65 as the state continues a major project for a new interchange that'll affect thousands of drivers in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) sent FOX 17 News new drone photos of the work zone. A...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
NASHVILLE, TN

