fox17.com
Woman, 22, shot after argument in downtown Nashville bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar on Demonbreun Street in Downtown Nashville, say police. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Broadway, while the victim and the person who gunned her down were both in their cars. Right before being shot, the victim was being followed by her assailant.
Woman shot overnight while stopped at intersection in Nashville
Witnesses told Metro police that a man got out of his car while stopped at an intersection, then shot one bullet into another, injuring the woman.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
fox17.com
18-year-old wanted for shooting teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he shot a teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville. James Webster had been walking out of Resha's Market at 717 25th Avenue North when he was shot. He suffered critical injuries after Kevion Davis fired nearly 15 rounds, say police.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record
Music City hosted a New Year’s Eve Big Bash to ring in 2023 with tons of great acts, and they... The post Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record appeared first on Outsider.
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
fox17.com
One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
fox17.com
Woman who has been homeless 11 years, lived at Brookmeade Park finally has a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Angela Leach says she finally has a home after living in Brookmeade Park for several months and being on and off the streets for years. Leach was able to get this help thanks to the housing and wraparound services provided by Metro during the closure of Brookmeade Park.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
WKRN
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
fox17.com
TDOT: New I-65 interchange in Spring Hill set to be complete by June
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Progress is being made along Interstate 65 as the state continues a major project for a new interchange that'll affect thousands of drivers in Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) sent FOX 17 News new drone photos of the work zone. A...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
fox17.com
Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
