NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar on Demonbreun Street in Downtown Nashville, say police. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Broadway, while the victim and the person who gunned her down were both in their cars. Right before being shot, the victim was being followed by her assailant.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO