desotocountynews.com
School board meets for first time in new year
DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
desotocountynews.com
Treadway named district Administrator of the Year
Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake proclaims Olin Pickens Day
Photo: Mayor Allen Latimer and World War II veteran Olin Pickens with proclamation of Olin Pickens Day in Horn Lake. (City of Horn Lake/Facebook) Tuesday was declared Olin Pickens Day in the City of Horn Lake. Mayor Allen Latimer presented Pickens, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 101st birthday on Dec. 31, with a proclamation during Tuesday evening’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Parents could be charged for enrolling out-of-district students, leaders propose
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A crackdown on parents cheating the system to get their kids into better schools. FOX13 learned that some in DeSoto County want to make it a crime. According to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, enrolling a student from out of district puts an unfair burden on taxpayers in DeSoto County.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County primary candidates list
Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
desotocountynews.com
The Lewis Ranch up for sale
The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Regular Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the...
U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
localmemphis.com
Resources available for Mid-South renters who are experiencing apartment damages
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Memphis is the country's eviction capital, according to the most recent study from Apartment List — a company that helps people find apartments. Due to a lack of national eviction data, the company compiled its report based on information from its nearly 8 million users.
desotocountynews.com
Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff
Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
desotocountynews.com
New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
tri-statedefender.com
Making a move toward a consensus candidate for the next Memphis mayor
In November of 2022, UPTheVote901 conducted a survey of over 100 people through SurveyMonkey immediately after the midterm election. Almost 90 percent of our respondents expressed concern about the potential of a split or diminished Black vote in the 2023 mayoral election. Several people have publicly expressed their interest or...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
West Memphis families dealing with flooded homes, while some displaced after heavy rainfall
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The intersection of Rice and South Avalon streets in West Memphis was underwater Tuesday afternoon. One car after the other was forced to make a U-turn. “I just happened to look and I was like, ‘No,’” said Korrie Stiehm, of West Memphis. “I’m not driving through that.”
actionnews5.com
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
