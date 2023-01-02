ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

desotocountynews.com

School board meets for first time in new year

DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Treadway named district Administrator of the Year

Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake proclaims Olin Pickens Day

Photo: Mayor Allen Latimer and World War II veteran Olin Pickens with proclamation of Olin Pickens Day in Horn Lake. (City of Horn Lake/Facebook) Tuesday was declared Olin Pickens Day in the City of Horn Lake. Mayor Allen Latimer presented Pickens, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 101st birthday on Dec. 31, with a proclamation during Tuesday evening’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County primary candidates list

Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year

DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Making a move toward a consensus candidate for the next Memphis mayor

In November of 2022, UPTheVote901 conducted a survey of over 100 people through SurveyMonkey immediately after the midterm election. Almost 90 percent of our respondents expressed concern about the potential of a split or diminished Black vote in the 2023 mayoral election. Several people have publicly expressed their interest or...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
COVINGTON, TN

