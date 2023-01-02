NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird die-offs

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) and Los Alamos National Laboratory are teaming up. They will be holding a new research program to study bird die-offs .

This comes two years after New Mexico saw an increased number of migratory bird deaths.

The four-year program will train students to study “Disaster Ecology.” They will also examine how a changing climate is impacting migratory birds and leading to a die-off like the one seen in the fall of 2020.

A $250,000 grant from the US Department of Agriculture and other funding sources will cover the cost for 24 students to join the program.

