WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
WSVN-TV
Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades himself in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m., near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday. Once at the scene, deputies met with the...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into carport in Southwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a carport in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people injured. The crash happened in the area of Southwest 78th Avenue and 15th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital. The house has...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrians struck in 2 hit-and-runs in Miami Beach; Collins Ave. reopens to traffic
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened Collins Avenue in Miami Beach as they continue to investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon. MBPD first...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrians struck in 2 hit-and-runs in Miami Beach; Collins Ave. closed northbound at 56 St.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue has been shut down northbound as police investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units are on the scene in the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Detectives make arrest in fatal double shooting outside Taco Bell
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've found the man responsible for shooting two men outside of a Taco Bell, killing one of them. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, deputies responded to a shooting outside of a Taco Bell at 7120 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate shooting in North Lauderdale neighborhood leaving 1 dead
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered in a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Officials said police responded to shots fired around 12:30 a.m. where they found one man shot dead in front of a house on the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, Wednesday.
southdadenewsleader.com
Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft
A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway faces new charge of shooting gun from car
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court. Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car. The bond in this...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
WSVN-TV
Car shot at in Denny’s parking lot near Midtown, person in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a hole in the side of a car in Midtown. A 39-year-old man was shot at, said City of Miami Police, and his Toyota Corolla was hit along busy Biscayne Boulevard in a Denny’s parking lot, Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., where they found several bullet casings.
