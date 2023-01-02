ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
WSVN-TV

Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives make arrest in fatal double shooting outside Taco Bell

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've found the man responsible for shooting two men outside of a Taco Bell, killing one of them. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, deputies responded to a shooting outside of a Taco Bell at 7120 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft

A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Car shot at in Denny’s parking lot near Midtown, person in custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a hole in the side of a car in Midtown. A 39-year-old man was shot at, said City of Miami Police, and his Toyota Corolla was hit along busy Biscayne Boulevard in a Denny’s parking lot, Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., where they found several bullet casings.
MIAMI, FL

