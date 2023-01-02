Read full article on original website
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
WWMT
Holland man faces decade in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine trafficking
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man could spend a minimum of 10 years in prison after he plead guilty to cocaine trafficking Friday, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Jason Duenas, 27, kept about 19 kilograms of cocaine in a home during Summer 2022, and planned to sell the drugs to others for profit, Duena's written plea agreement detailed.
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
WWMT
Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party
WWMT
Body found in Cass County field
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court
A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday. The court hearing is for Terrence Clay.
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old
Kalamazoo Man Sentenced in Death of Infant He Was Babysitting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of an infant he had been babysitting. A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, to 12 1/2 to 40...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalamazoo crash
Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalamazoo.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
WWMTCw
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
wkzo.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.
WWMTCw
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
