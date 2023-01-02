Effective: 2023-01-04 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina East central Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EST. * At 1055 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pine Ridge, or near Cayce, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This has a history of radar indicated tornadoes! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springdale around 1100 AM EST. SC State Fair Grounds around 1105 AM EST. Sandy Run around 1110 AM EST. Hopkins and Horrel Hill around 1120 AM EST. McEntire Air Base and Congaree National Park around 1125 AM EST. Gadsden around 1130 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center, New Zion, Silver Lake, Olympia, Rosewood, Guignard Park, Lexington Acres Pond, Dixiana and Cayce Riverwalk. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 112 and 124. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO