ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

By JIM POLZIN
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 9 days ago

Offense

Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well.

Defense

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No. 1 target blanketed made life difficult on Kirk Cousins, who had three interceptions and a fumble. Green Bay also did an excellent shot containing Dalvin Cook, who had nine carries for 27 yards with a long run of 9 yards.

Special teams

Green Bay’s punt protection unit collapsed in the first quarter, resulting in a block that gave Minnesota great field position. But the Packers bounced back with a 105-yard touchdown return by Keisean Nixon on a kickoff and a 56-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. Crosby and Co. also held Minnesota’s lethal kick-return unit in check.

Coaching

Matt LaFleur has had this team laser-focused down the stretch and Sunday was another shining example of that. Joe Barry has taken a lot of heat — deservedly so — but his defense was superb until garbage time.

Overall

This was the Packers’ most complete game of the season by far. They’re playing their best ball at the right time of the year and now control their postseason fate.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

'Love for Michigan' draws RB Blake Corum back to Wolverines in 2023

Blake Corum is running back to Michigan. A Heisman candidate for most of last season, Corum announced his plans to play for the Wolverines in 2023 on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Monday and followed with a statement shared via social media. "My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football. Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Greeneville Sun

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next

What's next for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers missing the playoffs? Rodgers said Sunday night in the wake of a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions that his future is up in the air. Rodgers offered no timeframe for making a decision on returning to Green Bay for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants

Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
DALLAS, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Rams coach Sean McVay reluctant to discuss next season

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans a brief pause, stepping away from the daily grind to determine whether he needs an extended break from the NFL. McVay has not committed to being back with the Rams for the 2023 season, confirming on Monday reports that he was contemplating stepping away before his 37th birthday later this month. "Take the next couple of days, really be able to reflect and...
The Greeneville Sun

Colts GM: QB tops lengthy offseason priority list

Colts general manager Chris Ballard plans to interview multiple candidates for head coach in Indianapolis, including interim Jeff Saturday. But his most important offseason objective was clear in his end-of-season press conference Tuesday: The Colts are ready to go all-in to find a quarterback. Ballard was direct and self-deprecating Tuesday summarizing where the Colts stand after ending the season with seven consecutive losses and a 4-12-1 record. The Colts begin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

459
Followers
4K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy