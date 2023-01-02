ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Hudson Valley Post

Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Hudson Valley Post

Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis

January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
Hudson Valley Post

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
WNYT

State comptroller says office got $48 million from unused gift cards

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging New Yorkers to spend gifts cards you may have received for Christmas. DiNapoli says unused balances can eventually be turned over to his Office of Unclaimed Funds. They took in a new record of $48 million from them in 2022. However, you...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
WIBX 950

These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
