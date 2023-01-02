ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

By Markeshia Jackson
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The team at United Regional welcomed the first child of 2023 to Wichita Falls this morning.

Katherine Vela was born to parents Mireya Piedra and Daniel Vela at 8:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.

Katherine’s mother said Katherine was born prematurely and she’s their little miracle.

The family was presented with a gift basket that included a car seat and other health and safety items. Hospital officials say mom and baby are both doing well.

We wish the family well as they begin their new life with their baby girl Katherine!

