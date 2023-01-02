PC moves to 4-0 in Big East play with win over DePaul

CHICAGO, IL. (WPRI) — PC moved to 4-0 in Big East play for the first time in program history with a 74-59 win over DePaul on Sunday afternoon. Devin Carter led the Friars with 22 points, while Jared Bynum scored 18.

Hear from Carter and Ed Cooley after the win.

