Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
Red Panda Grocery brings bodega convenience to Old City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Old City usually need to sit down at a restaurant to grab something to eat. However, Red Panda Grocery is bringing the convenience of a bodega to the area and giving people a chance to grab food and head back out. The store was...
Zoo Knoxville welcomes new tiger ‘Tahan’
Another tiger is calling Zoo Knoxville his home.
Knox Pride Thriftique open to the public
Knox Pride is expanding its clothing closet into a new concept to serve the community. You are able to shop for free or make a donation.
2023 Knoxville MLK celebrations begin; parade to be held on Juneteenth this year
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission of Knoxville will kick off the 2023 King Week Celebration with an exhibition at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Gallery of Arts Tribute is a juried exhibition that recognizes local artists. Fine...
10About Town: A car show, an aerial tree-based adventure and Hot Wheels!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friday. The 39th annual Cabin Fever Car Show will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held each January, hosting the best street rods, antique cars and drag cars in the Southeast and beyond. There will be a variety of vendors, an indoor swap meet and a car corral! Admission is $10; children 12 and under are free.
East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
10Explores: Sharp's Ridge Loop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee outdoor adventures don't require a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. Sometimes they're available in natural spaces in our own backyards. Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park in North Knoxville carved itself out as a popular spot for bird watchers, hikers, trail runners and...
Knox Co. to host real estate auction for properties owned by delinquent taxpayers
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County will host an auction sale of properties previously owned by delinquent taxpayers on the morning on Jan. 5. Hundreds of properties are listed for Tax Sale 23. The sale is meant to be a way for Knox County and Knoxville to collect delinquent...
Union County-based nonprofit voicing concerns of potential environmental impacts of pharmaceutical egg farm in Sharps Chapel
Nonprofit Norris Lake Protection Alliance is aiming to bring awareness to community leaders, residents, and policymakers of an upcoming pharmaceutical egg farm at a property purchased by Mexico-based Alpes Sanfer, Inc. in Sharps Chapel, Tenn.
The consequences of rising rent | How some Knoxville locals are ending up homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's no secret home prices have been climbing in Knoxville. The Knoxville Area Association of Realtor's 2022 State of Housing Report said home prices in the Knoxville area are nearly 35% higher than in 2019. That means the typical home is almost $70,000 more expensive than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dollywood holding entertainment auditions
Dollywood is set to hold auditions this month for the theme park's 2023 entertainment offerings. Auditions are at the park on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville
A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report. EMT's encouraging people to get certified in CPR after Bills player collapses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cox said it could take up to 17 minutes...
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
Eagless show in Knoxville, TN Apr 1st, 2023 – presale code
The Eagles presale code the internet has been asking for is available now! This is your best chance to buy Eagles performance tickets ahead of the public 🙂. This could very well be your one chance ever to see Eagles live in Knoxville. Here are all the Eagles show particulars:
Knoxville Airbnb shut down after warning notices, loud party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighbors rang in the new year, they said a loud party broke out on Columbia Avenue. Doorbell footage shows a large group of people shouting and running down the street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. "It looked like Halloween. People filled the streets,"...
