Knox County, TN

WATE

Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Red Panda Grocery brings bodega convenience to Old City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Old City usually need to sit down at a restaurant to grab something to eat. However, Red Panda Grocery is bringing the convenience of a bodega to the area and giving people a chance to grab food and head back out. The store was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A car show, an aerial tree-based adventure and Hot Wheels!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friday. The 39th annual Cabin Fever Car Show will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held each January, hosting the best street rods, antique cars and drag cars in the Southeast and beyond. There will be a variety of vendors, an indoor swap meet and a car corral! Admission is $10; children 12 and under are free.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Sharp's Ridge Loop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee outdoor adventures don't require a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. Sometimes they're available in natural spaces in our own backyards. Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park in North Knoxville carved itself out as a popular spot for bird watchers, hikers, trail runners and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Dollywood holding entertainment auditions

Dollywood is set to hold auditions this month for the theme park's 2023 entertainment offerings. Auditions are at the park on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
wvlt.tv

New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report. EMT's encouraging people to get certified in CPR after Bills player collapses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cox said it could take up to 17 minutes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. ﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tmpresale.com

Eagless show in Knoxville, TN Apr 1st, 2023 – presale code

The Eagles presale code the internet has been asking for is available now! This is your best chance to buy Eagles performance tickets ahead of the public 🙂. This could very well be your one chance ever to see Eagles live in Knoxville. Here are all the Eagles show particulars:
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Airbnb shut down after warning notices, loud party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighbors rang in the new year, they said a loud party broke out on Columbia Avenue. Doorbell footage shows a large group of people shouting and running down the street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. "It looked like Halloween. People filled the streets,"...
KNOXVILLE, TN

