KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friday. The 39th annual Cabin Fever Car Show will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held each January, hosting the best street rods, antique cars and drag cars in the Southeast and beyond. There will be a variety of vendors, an indoor swap meet and a car corral! Admission is $10; children 12 and under are free.

