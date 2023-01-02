ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

By JIM POLZIN
Offense

Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well.

Defense

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No. 1 target blanketed made life difficult on Kirk Cousins, who had three interceptions and a fumble. Green Bay also did an excellent shot containing Dalvin Cook, who had nine carries for 27 yards with a long run of 9 yards.

Special teams

Green Bay’s punt protection unit collapsed in the first quarter, resulting in a block that gave Minnesota great field position. But the Packers bounced back with a 105-yard touchdown return by Keisean Nixon on a kickoff and a 56-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. Crosby and Co. also held Minnesota’s lethal kick-return unit in check.

Coaching

Matt LaFleur has had this team laser-focused down the stretch and Sunday was another shining example of that. Joe Barry has taken a lot of heat — deservedly so — but his defense was superb until garbage time.

Overall

This was the Packers’ most complete game of the season by far. They’re playing their best ball at the right time of the year and now control their postseason fate.

