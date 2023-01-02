Golf Magazine ranks golf courses across the country every year, and an area course has made the list of the top 20 in South Carolina, while two are in the top 10 in Georgia. Sage Valley in Graniteville is one of the best the state has to offer, according to the magazine. They have a large team of expert panelists from 15 nations travel the country with a list of hundreds of courses, checking off the ones they believe are the best. Golf Magazine says many have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO