newbernnow.com
wcti12.com
Remains of missing Pitt County man discovered
Pitt County — Remains discovered by a local hunter in late December have been identified as a Greenville resident that was reported missing in 2019. According to a release from the Pitt County Sheriff, on Dec. 6, 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office received a report that 44-year-old Greenville resident Phillip Rampey was missing from his Stantonburg Rd. home. He was known to spend time in the local woods and extensive searches of the area were made without success.
WITN
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years. Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
wcti12.com
Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
wcti12.com
Christmas Day death ruled accidental after autopsy
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department and county medical examiner's office have ruled a Christmas Day death on Riley Road as accidental. They said the autopsy report showed that a man died due to injuries consistent with a fall and that no foul play was detected. At...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
WITN
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
WITN
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on 910 Meadows Street and two people inside were injured. Bags of clothes, books, furniture, and yellow tape could be seen strewn outside of the house on Thursday afternoon.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County fire crews battling 40-acre brush fire
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — Lenoir County Fire Departments and the NC Forestry Service are working to contain a large brush fire outside of Deep Run. The 911 call came in at around 1:39 p.m. Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2023 in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road.
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
wcti12.com
Church, homes sustain storm damage in Ernul
ERNUL, Craven County — An afternoon thunderstorm caused damage in parts of Eastern North Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Several homes had downed trees and Macedonia Baptist Church's sign was broken.
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
