Springfield’s College Station Theatre will be closing permanently on Thursday

By Sha&#039;Diya Tomlin, Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Unwelcome changes to open a new year. A downtown Springfield movie theater has announced it will close its doors later this week. This comes when their parent company has filed for bankruptcy and been closing locations all over the country.

Through a Facebook post, they thanked the community for their support over the years and told customers that Thursday would be the last day they would be open.

First babies of 2023 arrive in Springfield

Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, all regal theaters, including the downtown location, were closed temporarily.

Now because of the lasting effects of the pandemic Regal Theaters across the country are closing.

Movie fans have no choice but to find somewhere else to watch the latest blockbusters.

