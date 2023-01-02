ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane

By Mike Ceide
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans.

Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much to overcome as the Tigers fell to 11-4 overall and 1-1 in league action.

Williams grabbed his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 boards, while also swiping three steals before fouling out with three minutes left in the game.

Elijah McCadden and Alex Lomax contributed eight points apiece and Jayden Hardaway added seven in his return to the lineup after missing the previous two games.

Tulane (8-5, 1-1 AAC) was led by Sion James ’ 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds on just 6-of-8 shooting. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from deep and 14-of-15 at the free throw line.

After Davis converted on a pullup jumper to put Memphis in front 65-63 with eight minutes left to play, the Green Wave poured in 33 points in the final 7:41 and sealed the game down the stretch at the free throw line.

Memphis shot 42.6 percent (29-68) on the night and made a season-high 10-of-23 from long distance (43.5%). They also drained 21-of-30 at the free throw line (70.0%).

