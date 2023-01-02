ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

lacademie.com

17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023

I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Rascal’s in Santa Barbara Will Dish Out All-Vegan Fare

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Seventeen years ago, Dalan Moreno woke up, but not from a traditional sleep. He experienced an awakening. He decided he was no longer going...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors. Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino will serve as vice chair. Joining the board as new members are County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Rincon Voices: Matt Moore

Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.4.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Wine and Dine in Style During Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, and its range of flavors will be showcased during the 13th consecutive Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, Jan. 16-31. The event will pair the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines with flavorful...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

39 Nonprofits to Receive Cultural Arts Grants for 2023

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin in January.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County

Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

