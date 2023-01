(Des Moines) Drake dropped to 11-4 on the season and 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference with Sunday’s 52-49 loss at Missouri State.

Drake shot only 35% in the setback. Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points while DJ Wilkins scored 11. Missouri State used a 6-0 run in the final two minutes to secure the win.

Next up for Drake is a trip to Southern Illinois on Wednesday.