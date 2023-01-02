ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Cleveland.com

2 dogs found dead, skinned in Northwest Ohio

LIMA, Ohio — Police and an animal-cruelty prevention organization are investigating after two dogs were found dead and skinned on a city street. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office reported the bodies of the dogs were found at about 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release from the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It’s unclear whether the dogs were domesticated or feral, and the breed of the dogs also is unknown.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue

LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault

LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Lima shooting death

LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have ended a SWAT standoff in Springfield that lasted for several hours. According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue in Springfield. Police shut down McCreight Avenue between Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive. According […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has one new dog for adoption – and one “return” :(. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is...
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘He’s dead,’ 911 calls from Springfield shootings show connection

SPRINGFIELD — Three 911 calls from the two Springfield shootings on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, depict the emotional turmoil that family members and witnesses experienced. On January 1, two 911 calls were made to Springfield Police Dispatch with reports of someone shooting into a home on...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted

LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn

A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
DE GRAFF, OH

