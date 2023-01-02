ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Luke Rux 10th at Oshkosh Wrestling Classic; other results from MGM wrestling's holiday tournament

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 4 days ago

The McFarland/Monona Grove wrestling co-op took 49th place with 48.5 points at the Lourdes Wrestling Classic at UW-Oshkosh on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Sophomore Luke Rux finished in 10th place at 170. Rux won an 18-1 major decision against Quinn Kaminski before losing a 7-4 decision against Caleb Stoll. In the consolation bracket, Rux won a 15-2 major decision against Christopher Estrada, won a 7-4 decision against Bryson Schmid, but lost a 9-5 decision against Devin Judd.

Rux won enough matches to compete in the bracket for a placement finish. In the final bracket, Rux won a 13-1 major decision against Parker Perry to advance to the ninth-place match. In the ninth-place match, Rux lost an 8-4 decision against Caleb Stoll to finish 10th overall.

Sophomore Austin Nickels won by pinfall (2:50) against Mason Waters at 120. Nolan Skebba then pinned (1:17) Nickels in the next round. In the consolation bracket, Nickels won a 8-5 decision against Aidan Deal, won a 9-6 decision against Ryan Lesnik, but then lost by pinfall (3:54) against Christopher Meyer.

Sophomore Kaleo Cardoso scored a pinfall (5:25) against Hunter Pisk in his opening match at 113, but lost by pinfall (1:17) to Cael Zelinski. In the consolation bracket, Cardoso scored a pinfall (1:50) against Hawken Boettcher, but lost by pinfall (2:35) to Lucius Janquart.

At 106, sophomore Chaston Dotzauer lost by pinfall (2:29) to Jaxon Bogacz. In the consolation bracket, Dotzauer won by pinfall (1:00) against Autumn McDaniel, but lost by pinfall (1:17) to Kaden Brazeau.

Freshman Quran Dunne-Morgan won by pinfall (1:24) against Austin Johnson before losing by pinfall (0:58) to Tristin Ellerman. In the consolation bracket at 126, Dunne-Morgan lost by pinfall (2:34) to Camden Fischer.

At 132, freshman Xavier Denman won by pinfall (4:49) against Dylan Buhler before losing by pinfall (3:06) against Elias Glinski. In the consolation bracket, Denman lost an 8-4 decision to Racyn Schooley.

Senior Jaden Denman lost by pinfall (4:54) against Riley Seavers in his opening match at 145. In the consolation bracket, Denman won a 13-4 major decision against Cole Keller, won an 11-3 major decision against Tait Glassmaker before losing by pinfall (3:22) to Colin Fischer.

Sophomore Joel Karls won a 14-7 major decision against Cole Berth before losing by pinfall (1:17) against Micah Kuchta. In the consolation bracket, Karls lost a 3-2 decision against Chase Kitsemble.

At 182, freshman Nick Gallagher lost a 7-4 decision against Jonas Jandrin. In the consolation bracket, Gallagher lost a 7-2 sudden victory against Mitch Norvalls.

Junior Grant Arcand lost by pinfall (5:04) against Andy Carrillo at 195. In the consolation bracket, Arcand lost by pinfall (0:41) to Richard Waldburg.

At 220, sophomore Brevid Roth lost by pinfall (3:00) to Ethan Rowe. In the consolation bracket, Roth lost a 1-0 decision to Grady Fredrick.

The MGM co-op finished 49th as a team with 48.5 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023

Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
DODGEVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Diner Visited by Guy Fieri Named Best in the State

Fifty diners, drive-ins, and dives around the country where Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, has visited and this tiny diner was named the best in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of my favorite states to eat my way across. In fact, I have and there's no shortage of spots for amazing food. If you're new to America's Dairyland, don't miss out on the state's most iconic foods.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yahoo Sports

Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do

Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces

People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton

(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
APPLETON, WI
rejournals.com

Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin

Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
APPLETON, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
WISCONSIN STATE
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
59
Followers
367
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy