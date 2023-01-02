Luke Rux 10th at Oshkosh Wrestling Classic; other results from MGM wrestling's holiday tournament

The McFarland/Monona Grove wrestling co-op took 49th place with 48.5 points at the Lourdes Wrestling Classic at UW-Oshkosh on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Sophomore Luke Rux finished in 10th place at 170. Rux won an 18-1 major decision against Quinn Kaminski before losing a 7-4 decision against Caleb Stoll. In the consolation bracket, Rux won a 15-2 major decision against Christopher Estrada, won a 7-4 decision against Bryson Schmid, but lost a 9-5 decision against Devin Judd.

Rux won enough matches to compete in the bracket for a placement finish. In the final bracket, Rux won a 13-1 major decision against Parker Perry to advance to the ninth-place match. In the ninth-place match, Rux lost an 8-4 decision against Caleb Stoll to finish 10th overall.

Sophomore Austin Nickels won by pinfall (2:50) against Mason Waters at 120. Nolan Skebba then pinned (1:17) Nickels in the next round. In the consolation bracket, Nickels won a 8-5 decision against Aidan Deal, won a 9-6 decision against Ryan Lesnik, but then lost by pinfall (3:54) against Christopher Meyer.

Sophomore Kaleo Cardoso scored a pinfall (5:25) against Hunter Pisk in his opening match at 113, but lost by pinfall (1:17) to Cael Zelinski. In the consolation bracket, Cardoso scored a pinfall (1:50) against Hawken Boettcher, but lost by pinfall (2:35) to Lucius Janquart.

At 106, sophomore Chaston Dotzauer lost by pinfall (2:29) to Jaxon Bogacz. In the consolation bracket, Dotzauer won by pinfall (1:00) against Autumn McDaniel, but lost by pinfall (1:17) to Kaden Brazeau.

Freshman Quran Dunne-Morgan won by pinfall (1:24) against Austin Johnson before losing by pinfall (0:58) to Tristin Ellerman. In the consolation bracket at 126, Dunne-Morgan lost by pinfall (2:34) to Camden Fischer.

At 132, freshman Xavier Denman won by pinfall (4:49) against Dylan Buhler before losing by pinfall (3:06) against Elias Glinski. In the consolation bracket, Denman lost an 8-4 decision to Racyn Schooley.

Senior Jaden Denman lost by pinfall (4:54) against Riley Seavers in his opening match at 145. In the consolation bracket, Denman won a 13-4 major decision against Cole Keller, won an 11-3 major decision against Tait Glassmaker before losing by pinfall (3:22) to Colin Fischer.

Sophomore Joel Karls won a 14-7 major decision against Cole Berth before losing by pinfall (1:17) against Micah Kuchta. In the consolation bracket, Karls lost a 3-2 decision against Chase Kitsemble.

At 182, freshman Nick Gallagher lost a 7-4 decision against Jonas Jandrin. In the consolation bracket, Gallagher lost a 7-2 sudden victory against Mitch Norvalls.

Junior Grant Arcand lost by pinfall (5:04) against Andy Carrillo at 195. In the consolation bracket, Arcand lost by pinfall (0:41) to Richard Waldburg.

At 220, sophomore Brevid Roth lost by pinfall (3:00) to Ethan Rowe. In the consolation bracket, Roth lost a 1-0 decision to Grady Fredrick.

The MGM co-op finished 49th as a team with 48.5 points.