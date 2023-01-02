ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
411mania.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event

As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
MMAmania.com

Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments

ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
wrestlinginc.com

Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
MMAmania.com

Oscar De La Hoya gives ‘good friend’ Dana White ‘fight of the night’ honors after wife altercation

Embattled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and former boxing champion-turned promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, will never see eye-to-eye. Somewhere along UFC’s rise, White and De La Hoya started up a war of words that rages on into the fresh first few days of 2023. White has never been shy about taking shots at De La Hoya for any reason, highlighting on numerous occasions alleged cocaine problems. “The Golden Boy” was provided some ammo of his own this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023), however, when video surfaced of the UFC boss slapping his wife, Anne White, while in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, nightclub during their New Year’s vacation.
MMAmania.com

Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’

Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
MMAmania.com

UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife

UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
MMAmania.com

Barstool boss reflects on Justin Gaethje spat, getting threatened to get ‘beat up’ — ‘That’s not saying much’

Barstool Sports Founder, Dave Portnoy, circled the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in 2022, supporting two of the sport’s biggest rising stars. Portnoy signed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Flyweight prospects, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, to content creator deals this past year and managed to make his way to each’s fights. While McCann came up short in Nov. 2022, one month later (Dec. 10, 2022) and the majority of those who saw Pimblett’s clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 believe Pimblett also should have lost his bout.
MMAmania.com

Flu-ridden and low on funds, Bryce Mitchell would have had to ‘f—k off until February’ if pulled out of UFC 282

Bryce Mitchell’s 2022 ended in less-than-ideal fashion at UFC 282 this past month (Dec. 10, 2022). Originally, Mitchell had a fight lined up with fellow rising Featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev, in Nov. 2022 until injury forced Evloev from the bout. Mitchell (15-1) was rebooked for UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! No More Rumors, ‘Kamaru Is Fighting Leon Next’

Leon Edward’s first title defense remains unbooked. When Edwards’ shin crashed into Kamaru Usman’s dome in the fifth round of their championship rematch, there was an obvious next step. Clearly, a rematch was justified, as Usman was a longtime champion, Edwards’ knockout was a stunning come-from-behind shot, and the rivalry remains tied at one victory a piece. When Usman agreed to a London showdown, the stage seemed to be set from a scrap at UFC 286 in March.
