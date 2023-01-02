Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: ‘History will remember your names’
President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol — a day he’s called “one of the darkest periods of our nation’s history” — seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.
First on CNN: Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
President Joe Biden on Friday plans to mark the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection by awarding for the first time in his presidency the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people. The individuals include law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer who...
Special counsel Jack Smith gets trove of new documents from local election officials
Special counsel Jack Smith has received a trove of new documents from local election officials in Wisconsin and Nevada who were subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The documents were handed by officials in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Two years after US Capitol attack, investigation into Trump and insurrection enters new phase
Two years after rioters stormed the US Capitol, the Justice Department’s sprawling criminal investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power enters a new phase with the special counsel adding two right-hand prosecutors to an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should face prosecution.
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state’s top elections official. Schmidt was the lone...
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, says the first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from 71-year-old Jill Biden during what O’Connor describes as a “common outpatient procedure,” and that it be examined “in an abundance of caution.”
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. It’s the...
Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
MIAMI (AP) — As Republicans struggled for a second day to elect a House speaker, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida emerged as the choice of conservative holdouts who are refusing to support Kevin McCarthy’s bid. During three rounds of balloting Wednesday, Donalds received 20 votes to McCarthy’s 201 — enough to keep McCarthy short of the 218 needed to win the speakership in a full House. On Tuesday, Republicans opposing McCarthy nominated a slew of candidates, including Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and even former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York. Donalds joined the insurgent Republicans on the final vote Tuesday, switching his vote from McCarthy to Jordan.
US House has no members, no rules as speaker race drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans squabble over who will be the next speaker, there are essentially no members in the U.S. House of Representatives — only members-elect. Without a speaker, none of the members can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress can’t convene or vote on any rules. The rule-less, member-less House may only be a blip in history if Republicans are able to find a way forward this week and elect a new speaker. While that remains a strong possibility, it could also be a distant reality as Republican Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win the gavel in two days of voting.
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general says there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020. Dana Nessel is reopening the investigation after referring the matter to federal prosecutors last year. No action has been taken at the federal level. In 2020, Michigan’s electors cast 16 votes for Joe Biden, following his victory in the state. But a separate group tried to enter the state Capitol with Trump’s Electoral College candidates. The federal government said it received unofficial signed certificates from GOP electors. In past remarks, Nessel has said forgery could be a possible charge. The Michigan Republican Party accused Nessel of “engaging in political theater.”
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday’s two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Multiple sources tell CNN that USCP will have civil disturbance units on standby for several...
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft is shying away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a rival in the race for Kentucky governor. Craft was at the statehouse Thursday to file for the May Republican primary. She vowed to combat drug-addiction problems if elected. She expressed support for relaxing the state’s near-total abortion ban to provide exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. Craft’s resume includes roles as U.S. ambassador to Canada and U.S. envoy to the United Nations during Trump’s presidency. When asked about Trump and his endorsement of Daniel Cameron, Craft shifted attention to her campaign.
