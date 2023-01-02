ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

It’s a new year, baby! Stanislaus County medical centers report first births of 2023

By Bee staff
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdwED_0k0dVtDV00

Some Stanislaus County hospitals continued the tradition Sunday, Jan. 1, of announcing the first births of 2023.

Doctors Medical Center could share only limited information about the first baby born there — just that he was born at 12:18 a.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long, according to Tenet Healthcare spokeswoman Krista Deans.

The medical center’s first baby girl arrived a little more than three hours later, at 3:25 a.m. Parents Shondricka and Alfred welcomed baby Amiyah. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 18 inches long.

In an email to The Bee at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Deans said, “No baby news quite yet for Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.”

Kaiser Permanente Modesto welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 12:25 a.m., hospital spokesman Jordan Scott said. The yet-to-be-named girl was born to mother Aimee Ochoa and father Ulises Ochoa. She has a big sister, Bella Sue Ochoa, age 5.

Sutter Health did not participate in releasing information about Memorial Medical Center’s first baby of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tdt1_0k0dVtDV00
Kaiser Permanente Modesto welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The still-to-be-named girl is pictured with mom Aimee Ochoa, dad Ulises Ochoa and big sister Bella Sue Ochoa, age 5. Kaiser Permanente

Comments / 5

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Traffic Deaths Being Addressed Through Safety Initiatives

Safety Initiatives to Combat Increased Modesto Traffic Deaths. The City of Modesto is actively pursuing traffic safety initiatives primarily through the passage of Measure H, a 1 percent sales tax increase approved by voters in November 2020. This new tax goes into effect on April 1, 2023, and is projected to generate $39 million yearly. These funds will be used to support public safety measures such as safer and cleaner parks, reduction of blight and faster 911 response times. Additionally, the funds are expected to provide enhanced enforcement measures to lower traffic deaths and injuries. The City Council will begin discussing the allocation of Measure H funds in the coming months, with respective department heads presenting proposals for consideration.
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

9K+
Followers
129
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy