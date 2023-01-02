It’s a new year, baby! Stanislaus County medical centers report first births of 2023

Some Stanislaus County hospitals continued the tradition Sunday, Jan. 1, of announcing the first births of 2023.

Doctors Medical Center could share only limited information about the first baby born there — just that he was born at 12:18 a.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long, according to Tenet Healthcare spokeswoman Krista Deans.

The medical center’s first baby girl arrived a little more than three hours later, at 3:25 a.m. Parents Shondricka and Alfred welcomed baby Amiyah. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 18 inches long.

In an email to The Bee at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Deans said, “No baby news quite yet for Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.”

Kaiser Permanente Modesto welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 12:25 a.m., hospital spokesman Jordan Scott said. The yet-to-be-named girl was born to mother Aimee Ochoa and father Ulises Ochoa. She has a big sister, Bella Sue Ochoa, age 5.

Sutter Health did not participate in releasing information about Memorial Medical Center’s first baby of the year.