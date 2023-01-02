Sabres end win streak at 6 with loss in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third the Sabres pressed for the equalizer, but Forsberg was up to the challenge. Tage Thompson had a great chance at the halfway mark of the period, but his shot hit the post.

Through their six-game run, the Sabres had scored 28 goals. This game marked the first in which they scored less than three.

“We’re used to scoring goals, and when that doesn’t happen, everyone gets, you know, ‘Oh my goodness, we didn’t score.’ But that’s going to happen,” Anderson said. “You’re going to run into some bad luck or a hot goalie in some way, shape or form throughout the year. We can’t dwell on it. You just have to turn the page and look forward to the next one.”

The Sabres took advantage of a bad line change when Mattias Samuelsson made a long pass to Girgensons, sending him in alone. He beat Forsberg with a wrist shot to tie the game at 1.

Midway through the period, Lucchini a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game, jumped on a loose puck in front and scored his first on a power play to make it 2-1.

Stutzle iced the game with an empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

In the opening minute of the game, Stutzle looked to pass to Brady Tkachuk, but the puck bounced back in his direction and he quickly beat Anderson just 47 seconds in.

The Sabres finished the first with a two-man advantage, but were unable to capitalize and trailed 1-0.

“The 5-on-3 depicted everything,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We complicated what should have been really simple. We had time and space. We just couldn’t even make a simple play. Those are unfortunate signs of fatigue.”

NOTES : Buffalo’s Alex Tuch has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in his last 19 games. … The Senators remain without defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Nikita Zaitsev.

The Sabres wrap a three-game road trip Tuesday night in Washington.