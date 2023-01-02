ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres end win streak at 6 with loss in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third the Sabres pressed for the equalizer, but Forsberg was up to the challenge. Tage Thompson had a great chance at the halfway mark of the period, but his shot hit the post.

Through their six-game run, the Sabres had scored 28 goals. This game marked the first in which they scored less than three.

“We’re used to scoring goals, and when that doesn’t happen, everyone gets, you know, ‘Oh my goodness, we didn’t score.’ But that’s going to happen,” Anderson said. “You’re going to run into some bad luck or a hot goalie in some way, shape or form throughout the year. We can’t dwell on it. You just have to turn the page and look forward to the next one.”

The Sabres took advantage of a bad line change when Mattias Samuelsson made a long pass to Girgensons, sending him in alone. He beat Forsberg with a wrist shot to tie the game at 1.

Midway through the period, Lucchini a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game, jumped on a loose puck in front and scored his first on a power play to make it 2-1.

Stutzle iced the game with an empty-net goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

In the opening minute of the game, Stutzle looked to pass to Brady Tkachuk, but the puck bounced back in his direction and he quickly beat Anderson just 47 seconds in.

The Sabres finished the first with a two-man advantage, but were unable to capitalize and trailed 1-0.

“The 5-on-3 depicted everything,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We complicated what should have been really simple. We had time and space. We just couldn’t even make a simple play. Those are unfortunate signs of fatigue.”

NOTES : Buffalo’s Alex Tuch has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in his last 19 games. … The Senators remain without defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Nikita Zaitsev.

The Sabres wrap a three-game road trip Tuesday night in Washington.

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres show love to Damar Hamlin on road trip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Showing compassion for a fellow Buffalo athlete, the Sabres made a pregame fashion statement Tuesday. Buffalo’s hockey players wore t-shirts displaying “LOVE FOR 3” in red and blue lettering to support hospitalized football player Damar Hamlin in arriving at Capital One Arena in Washington. Solemn expressions indicated the Sabres’ thoughts were […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres’ Tage Thompson selected for NHL All-Star Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson’s ascending stardom has been apparent through the Sabres season. It was affirmed Thursday when the 25-year-old center was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game. “I think you dream of playing in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup, being an NHL All-Star,” Thompson told the team website. “To get […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills players show support for Damar Hamlin after injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the hours following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury in the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, his teammates are beginning to show support on social media. Hamlin was injured with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the game, collapsing to the ground after a tackle on Bengals […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue. A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

What exactly is cardiac arrest and how can you save someone?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of people witnessed Damar Hamlin’s horrifying collapse in the first quarter of Monday night’s Bills game in Cincinnati. The Bills said that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. CPR was performed on him on the field in the immediate aftermath before he was brought to the University of […]
CINCINNATI, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
