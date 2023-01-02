Read full article on original website
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Keeping late Rochester artist Luke Austin’s legacy alive
(ABC 6 News) – Suicide can leave a family distraught and searching for answers and moving forward can be very difficult. But for the family of Luke Austin, they’re doing something special to make his legacy live on. “He was a big part of this community, especially the...
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester
List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
Mayo Clinic makes urgent plea for O- blood donors
Mayo Clinic's blood donation centers in Rochester are urgently seeking O- blood donors to help save patients' lives. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Center put out a plea on Wednesday, asking any O- donors to schedule an appointment and help restock the shelves. "We have appointment times open today, tomorrow,...
Narcan used to revive man in suspected Rochester OD
(ABC 6 News) – A 47-year-old Rochester man was transported to St. Marys hospital Monday, Jan. 4 after a suspected overdose. According to Rochester police, the man’s girlfriend called officers to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW at about 12:35 p.m. after awakening from a joint nap and realizing the man had stopped breathing. The woman called 9-1-1 and began CPR, according to police, until RPD and the Rochester Fire Department arrived.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Rochester Youth Hockey team surprised with MN Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Youth Hockey Associations Pee Wee B white team took the ice for what seemed to be a regular game Thursday, but that quickly turned into a moment that they would never forget. As these kids entered Graham Arena they were met with a...
First baby of the New Year born at MCHS Austin
The first baby of the New Year has been born at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin. Jayla Amora Jones was born at 3:52 a.m. on the morning of January 1st, and she was 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Her mother is Olivia Johnson, and her father is Darnell Jones. Quote...
Rasmussen retiring as mayor of Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – 12 years ago, Vern Rasmussen walked the mayor’s office for the first time. Now over a decade later he has decided it’s time for a new chapter in life. “You just have that feeling inside yourself, it’s time to move on and let someone else take those reigns and move the community forward,” said Rasmussen.
Teen Injured In Crash In Fillmore County
(Fillmore County, MN) – A teenager is injured after a crash in Fillmore County. A 16-year-old from Decorah was driving on Highway 44 when his vehicle left the road, hit a mailbox, and went into a ditch. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened when the roads were icy.
IMS of MN expands mental health and addiction services in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Independent Management Services has relocated to a larger and more expansive location in Albert Lea. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by attending an open house on January 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is located at 709 Algon St.in Albert Lea.
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale
The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
City of Albert Lea asking for public input on trails in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Even though it’s winter, work continues on trails in Freeborn County. Officials and staff from the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County along with members of the Freeborn County Trail Association, are working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to plan a 13-mile trail along the former Union-Pacific rail corridor from Front Street in Albert Lea, through the city, and along Highway 13 to Hartland.
