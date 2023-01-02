Read full article on original website
ASUS Spatial Vision offers creators a glasses-free 3D experience
3D graphics are becoming key elements in many of today’s multimedia experiences, from games to movies to mixed reality. Of course, these realistic-looking images don’t just pop out of thin air and require someone to take the painstaking work to craft them. Despite their 3D designs, the tools that artists and designers use are all stuck in the flat 2D world. Limitations in technologies and hardware meant that the only way that both creators and consumers could experience 3D in their full glory would be to don goggles and headsets that are often more work than they’re worth. Fortunately, the dream of a 3D experience without glasses is upon us, and ASUS’ new Spatial Vision 3D OLED displays are offering that to the people charged with creating those very same 3D content.
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators helps you truly own your kitchen
Most people would probably claim their rooms or the living room as their headquarters inside a house, but those who love cooking or preparing meals for the family will lay claim to the kitchen as their kingdom. There is no shortage of kitchen appliances and products that are designed to help make people’s lives easier, but few among these are also designed to appeal to their personal aesthetic tastes. It’s easier to get that kind of more personalized touch when it comes to kitchen tools and utensils, not so much for large appliances that are mass-produced to cater to the general public. That’s where bespoke products come in, and Samsung’s latest line of smart refrigerators try to fill this niche with appliances that not only look smart but are also pretty smart internally as well.
Camera-maker Canon enters the metaverse game with their mixed-reality headset MREAL X1
Canon seems to be following its competitor Sony’s suit by betting big on the metaverse. There was a time when Canon dominated the camera space. Now, with every smartphone having its own computationally-optimized camera system, it seems like Canon’s parade is getting a little rained on. The company’s finding new avenues for its imaging technologies and systems, however, and it seems like the metaverse may just be the best new territory. At CES this year, Canon announced a few VR/AR focused devices, a notable one being the MREAL X1, their mixed-reality headset and technology that Canon is betting on to revolutionize a variety of sectors, like retail, exhibition, medical, and other experiences. “MREAL is unlike anything Canon has ever developed, a premium visualizer/simulator that helps account for limits of scale, perception, analysis, and participation, and provides superb, almost life-like image clarity and color accuracy,” Canon mentions.
Circular Ring puts a finger on your health to help you make smart choices
Keeping track of our body’s health and state of fitness has become somewhat of an obsession for some people. A decade ago, this wouldn’t have even been possible, but the dawn of wearables like smartwatches has made it almost too easy to keep tabs on different aspects of your health. Unfortunately, these tech accessories aren’t always designed like fashion accessories, and their style often comes second to their functions. Even worse, not everyone who is interested in monitoring their health is equally keen on wrapping a smartwatch around their wrist and saying goodbye to their favorite timepiece. Enter the new generation of smart rings like Circular, enabling the same or even better health tracking without cramping your style.
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Lenovo goes beyond computing with Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and Project Chronos at CES 2023
We’ve seen plenty of new laptops and desktops so far at CES 2023, especially since silicon giants Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all announced their newest, shiniest, and most powerful processors to date. While these cover the majority of computing needs, especially gaming, they aren’t the only personal computers available to us today. Thanks to advancements in technology, we have a variety of devices available today that make computing more mobile, more efficient, and even more personal. At CES 2023, Lenovo is showing off how it goes beyond regular computers with its most powerful tablet yet, a new e-Paper solution, and the next step in bringing mixed reality to your living room.
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
Sony debuts its first ever accessible gaming controller at CES 2023
As a part of the CES 2023 presentation, Sony has announced its foray into the accessibility option for the ecosystem to customize to the needs of people with limited motor control. The Japanese electronics giant revealed it is working on a new accessibility controller kit for PS5 codenamed “Project Leonardo” to give disabled gamers equal strategic advantage as normal players.
Dual-screen Lenovo YogaBook 9i may just be the most versatile laptop ever made
You know, we’ve spent a better part of the last decade trying to reinvent the phone. Folding phones, sliding phones, phones with two screens, pop-up cameras, anything just to make it look different and unique. Here’s the problem though, the laptop has seen barely any innovation of this vigor. Yes, companies have tried building laptops with better hinges, detachable keyboards, and even replacing the trackpad with a touchscreen. Apple tried the Touch Bar too, remember? None of them have changed the laptop’s core format… none up until now. Lenovo announced the YogaBook 9i today, a laptop that defies expectations by boasting of a dual-screen setup, 180° hinges, a detachable keyboard, a companion stylus, and the ability to use the machine in a dizzying number of new ways (we’ve got images below!)
Best of Razer’s gadgets launched at CES 2023 – Gamers take note
Just like every year, Razer is stealing the limelight at CES 2023 with its gaming-centric gear and peripherals. They’ve revealed gaming laptops, PC soundbar, cloud gaming handhelds, advanced webcams and a geeky headrest. Let’s have a look at what caught our attention from the Razer camp. Designer: Razer.
Hear better in style at crowded places with the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds
The inability to hear a conversation clearly in a crowded or noisy place may not always be an outcome of the environment. Get your hearing ability tested!. A visit to an audiologist can show you the light but clipping a hearing aid behind the ear is so embarrassing. Thankfully, unless you’re deep into the medical condition; trendier, wireless earbuds-style hearing aids are available over the counter. Adding to the options, Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is a new entrant, aligned directly at people with slight hearing abnormalities.
Victrola Stream Onyx turntable makes your wireless Sonos party a bit more affordable
Although the hype around vinyl records and turntables has died down a bit, they haven’t completely disappeared. Every now and then, we still see major brands putting out new models to cater to this niche but passionate market. There is definitely still room for plenty of improvement and creativity, as shown by countless design concepts on how to give the old music device a new face. With plenty of options, it might be overwhelming to pick one for your home. But if your home is already set up with a group of Sonos speakers spread throughout the house, turntable maker Victrola just made that choice a bit easier.
Lenovo’s latest ‘ThinkBook Plus Twist’ takes the dual-screen laptop format and gives it 180° dynamism
Remember the ThinkPad Twist from 2012? It’s back in a bigger, badder, and better avatar. Lenovo announced yet another addition to its ThinkBook Plus series that builds on the innovative line by introducing the ThinkBook Plus Twist, a dual-display hybrid laptop designed for SMB users. The ThinkBook Plus Twist comes with a traditional OLED display and a not-so-traditional color e-ink display on its back. The displays are connected to the base of the laptop by a 180° swivel hinge that lets you flip things over based on your need. The e-ink display also comes with tablet functionality and a stylus input, making it perhaps the most bizarrely beautiful versatile laptop from Lenovo in a decade!
BMW i Vision Dee is a smart companion on wheels for future motorheads
What if a smart car has the emotional intellect of the vehicles depicted in “Cars” movie and the futuristic aptitude of Knight Rider? At CES 2023 BMW has unveiled just what we imagined in pipedreams. Meet i Vision Dee concept of the future that we had the chance...
Intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set arriving soon for Caped Crusader fans
If you thought the LEGO Batmobile set was the end game, wait until lay eyes on the Batman Batcycle LEGO set. LEGO Group has announced the arrival of four new Technic sets targeted towards older builders in the first quarter of 2023. While we zoom in our critical lens on...
Asus releases mechanical keyboard at CES with ROG NX switches you can swap for your choice
Custom keyboard enthusiasts may have a reason to switch loyalties for a near fully-customizable Asus ROG keyboard revealed at CES 2023. Pricing and availability details are scanty at the moment but that doesn’t stop us for luring over this premium mechanical keyboard with a three-layer insulated design for sound dampening.
Lenovo’s Legion series includes next-gen gaming laptop, tower PCs and monitors for a geek’s den
The Lenovo Legion 2023 devices are here for the CES 2023 extravaganza. As predicted, the latest series is meant for power users who like to play video games or use processing-hungry software. For this they’ve got a lineup of AI-tuned power-packed PCs, monitors and accessories to set a new precedence in PC gaming.
Stargazing from your couch: This ‘smart telescope’ will directly share astrophotographic images to your phone
It’s the closest thing to having ‘Astro Mode’ on your iPhone. Instead of baring the polar vortex to go watch meteor showers outdoors, you could be sitting in front of a fireplace while the eVscope eQuinox 2 beams images directly to your smartphone or iPad. The consumer-grade telescope famously comes without an eyepiece. Instead of having you look through a series of lenses at the stars, this telescope uses sensors to capture images that are then computationally adjusted to filter out light pollution (a big problem in cities) and share the images to your phone or tablet.
