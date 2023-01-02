ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
