MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
MEDFORD, Ore. & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Pacific Power is reporting fewer power outages today in the Rogue Valley. With some customers getting back to normal from power loss during a wind storm that arrived yesterday, some places are without electricity as the wind storm cycles across Oregon and Northern California today.
