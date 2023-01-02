Man Killed In New Year's Day Weehawken Fire

A 69-year-old man was killed in a Weehawken fire New Year's Day, authorities said.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a building at 708 JFK Blvd. East around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, preliminary reports show.

The victim was pulled from the single-unit fire and later pronounced dead at Palisade Medical Center.

The initial investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force has determined that the fire does not appear suspicious at this time, however, the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.